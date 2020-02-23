EchoLink Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $888,579.00 and approximately $73,286.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.55 or 0.06599198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00066091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027604 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010213 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Hotbit and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

