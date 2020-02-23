EDC Blockchain (EDC) Achieves Market Cap of $11.11 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $11.11 million and $155,227.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DigiFinex, LocalTrade, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

