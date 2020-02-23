Eden (EDN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $576,911.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Eden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $576,911.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eden has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.49 or 0.02938879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00144126 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002792 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

