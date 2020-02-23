Edgeless 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,817.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, ABCC and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $2,817.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.83 or 0.02930555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Livecoin, ABCC, Bittrex, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

