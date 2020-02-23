Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $5,667,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $313.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.89. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

