Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Raised by Tobam

Tobam boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,323 shares during the quarter. Edison International comprises approximately 2.6% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.16% of Edison International worth $42,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 32,855 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 22.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,771. Edison International has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

