EDRCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. EDRCoin has a market cap of $49,683.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.