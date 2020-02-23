EDUCare 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.85 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, EDUCare has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One EDUCare token can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Bit-Z and HADAX. EDUCare has a total market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.68 or 0.02956295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00230945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002783 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io.

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

