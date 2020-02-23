Eidoo (EDO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $408,357.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Eidoo has a total market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $408,357.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002316 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.02933022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143241 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,281,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,946,973 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.