Einsteinium Price Hits $0.0787 on Top Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0787 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $145,878.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00796352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027578 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,378,968 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

