Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $2.16

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00022003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, Huobi and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $38.93 million and $4.35 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.02 or 0.02952579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00230918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00141657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,928,265 coins and its circulating supply is 18,061,504 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Kucoin, Huobi, LBank, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

