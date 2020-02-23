Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,491,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 13.49% of Eldorado Resorts worth $625,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $70.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

