Electra (ECA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Electra has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $6,874.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinBene, CoinFalcon and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Electra has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,523,382,918 coins and its circulating supply is 28,656,226,365 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

