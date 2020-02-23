Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.82.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,236 shares of company stock worth $10,804,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

