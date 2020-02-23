Elrond Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $18.21 million and $2.89 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Dcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond's genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,690,556,005 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Dcoin, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

