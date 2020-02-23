Elysian (ELY) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $80,244.00 and $1.76 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last week, Elysian has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.02933022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143241 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, BitForex, Hotbit, YoBit, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

