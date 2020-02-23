Elysium (ELS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00794797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 774.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000794 BTC.

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

