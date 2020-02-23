Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 733.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 15,614 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $997,734.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,483,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,789,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,846 shares of company stock worth $5,708,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $65.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.54. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $71.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

