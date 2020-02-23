Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,150 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.1% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB opened at $41.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $43.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

