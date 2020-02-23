Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 2,224,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,293. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $34,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

