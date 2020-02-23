EncryptoTel [WAVES] Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $485,047.00 and $242.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.48 or 0.02947005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00143452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

