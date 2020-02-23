Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 6,111.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 111.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Endava has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

