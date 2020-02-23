Endor Protocol (EDR) 1-Day Volume Hits $925,625.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $5.54 million and $925,625.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene, Coinall and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.01089999 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003209 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,103,132,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Coinall, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Upbit, CoinBene, Coinsuper, BitForex, DEx.top and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.