Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Cap Hits $5.86 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Bittrex, CoinBene and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,103,132,507 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinall, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Bittrex, BitForex, DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

