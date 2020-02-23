Enigma Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, GOPAX and AirSwap. Enigma has a market cap of $23.73 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.01083769 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023497 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000822 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, Hotbit, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, AirSwap, ABCC, Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex, GOPAX, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

