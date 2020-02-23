Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENLV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 9,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,783. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.80.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

