Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group stock opened at $195.54 on Friday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $158.72 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

