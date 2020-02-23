EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. EOSDT has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $4,565.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010123 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.65 or 0.02927317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00229504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00143739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

EOSDT Token Profile

EOSDT's total supply is 4,571,899 tokens. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com.

EOSDT's official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

