EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

EQM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

EQM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 1,425,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 152,962 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after buying an additional 173,165 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.