Equal Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Equal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and DDEX. Equal has a total market capitalization of $179,556.00 and $1,275.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.48 or 0.02947005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00143452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,318,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

