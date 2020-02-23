Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,158,000 after acquiring an additional 799,082 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $77.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 58.85%.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

