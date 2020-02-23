Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.07% of Erie Indemnity worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERIE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $158.59 and a 12-month high of $270.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.