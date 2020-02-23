Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Erytech Pharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Erytech Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Erytech Pharma.

ERYP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of Erytech Pharma stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.82. Erytech Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

