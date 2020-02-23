ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $890,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.55. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESE. ValuEngine lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

