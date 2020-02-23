Espers Reaches Market Cap of $473,514.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Espers has a total market cap of $473,514.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Espers has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.01077049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00048641 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00219561 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004559 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

