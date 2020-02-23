Essentia (ESS) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Essentia has a market capitalization of $512,190.00 and approximately $49,610.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Essentia has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00492234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $652.28 or 0.06595365 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00065349 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004949 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010233 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

