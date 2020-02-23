Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Given $49.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities’ rating score has declined by 7.5% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $49.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Essential Utilities an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,275. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

