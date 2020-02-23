Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Capitalization Tops $2.35 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Ether Zero has a market cap of $2.35 million and $74,134.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, EXX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.15 or 0.02736593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00096103 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,057,771 coins and its circulating supply is 168,028,358 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

