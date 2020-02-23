Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $143,765.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.49 or 0.02734220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00097737 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,045,431 coins and its circulating supply is 168,016,018 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, EXX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

