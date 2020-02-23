EtherGem (EGEM) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 2% against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $81,030.00 and approximately $8,203.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.48 or 0.02947005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00143452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

