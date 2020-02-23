Etherparty Market Capitalization Tops $3.32 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and ACX. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $62,275.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.27 or 0.02936363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00229993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, ACX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

