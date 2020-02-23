EUNO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,319.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. EUNO has a market cap of $210,407.00 and approximately $11,319.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,230,053 coins and its circulating supply is 32,265,347 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

