Eva Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98.00 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Eva Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. Eva Cash has a total market cap of $3,421.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00481137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.02 or 0.06593784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065020 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004954 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

