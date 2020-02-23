EvenCoin (EVN) Achieves Market Cap of $189,036.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $189,036.00 and approximately $713,567.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00463020 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001466 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010227 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012497 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003522 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

