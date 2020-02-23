Everex (EVX) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Everex has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $958,401.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003073 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, IDEX, OKEx and HitBTC. In the last week, Everex has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.75 or 0.02979676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00232296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00144216 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Everex’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io.

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, BX Thailand, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

