EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Reaches $0.0193 on Top Exchanges

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $273,764.00 and $46.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.01086099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00048611 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023437 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00219457 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00066139 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004614 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,208,309 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

