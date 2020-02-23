Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,283 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises about 2.6% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.15% of Eversource Energy worth $42,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,963,000 after purchasing an additional 893,951 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,359 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 9,779.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 200,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 198,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,533,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,199,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,496,000 after acquiring an additional 174,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.96. 2,462,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,043. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.