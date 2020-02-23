Everus Trading 36.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 79.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Everus has a market cap of $10.70 million and $423.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $32.15 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00480710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.06611136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065211 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027665 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001432 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,382 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official website is everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

