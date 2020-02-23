ExclusiveCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22,482.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $336,920.00 and $22,482.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 139.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

