Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exelixis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 324,174 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,477,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,036 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Exelixis by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 422,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,179,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,835.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,139 shares of company stock worth $8,679,664 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.09 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

